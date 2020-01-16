Area ballroom dancers are invited to the Everett Senior Center to dance to the music of Mood Swing Band on Saturday night 7-9 p.m. Cost is $5 for members of the group and $6 for others. Refreshments will be served. The Senior Center is located at 702 Burchfield Street in Maryville.
Free ballroom dance lessons are available at the Senior Center each Wednesday 1-2 p.m. with practice dancing to recorded music following. The lessons are taught by experienced dancers of the group. Anyone wanting to learn ballroom dance is welcome to attend the classes.
Also, on Friday afternoon 1-2 p.m. there is a very basic beginning class for those that have never learned ballroom dance but would be interested in learning.
The dance group hosts dances at the Everett Senior Center each month on the first, third and fifth Saturday night. Various bands from the area provide the live music and invite all dancers to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.