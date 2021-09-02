David Correll's Band will be providing the ballroom dance music for the Everett Senior Center Dancers from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield Street, Maryville. Cost is $5 for members and $6 for others. Area ballroom dancers are invited to attend the dances that are scheduled for each first and third Saturday night of each month.
Wednesday afternoons free ballroom dance lessons are offered at the Senior Center from 1-2 p.m., then a practice session follows from 2-3 p.m., dancing to recorded music. Each lesson focuses on a different dance and the patterns and steps that are used in ballroom dance.
Those interested in learning ballroom dancing are invited to attend these classes that are taught by experienced dancers of the Everett Senior Center Dance group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.