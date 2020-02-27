All area ballroom dancers are invited to the fifth Saturday night dance on Saturday, Feb. 29, hosted by the Everett Senior Center Dancers at the Senior Center , 702 Birchfield Street in Maryville. The dance group sponsors a dance from 7-9 p.m. each first, third and fifth Saturday night of each month. Cost is $5 for members and $6 for others attending.
Marti and Nigel Boulton with The Good Times Band will provide the music for the evening. Each scheduled dance has a live band providing the dancers with many of their favorite dance tunes.
Each Wednesday free ballroom classes are given at the Senior Center from 1-2 p.m. followed by a practice session with dancing to recorded music. This session gives the class members an opportunity to dance the new steps and patterns they have been taught. The classes are taught by volunteer instructors who are experienced dancers of the group.
On Fridays from 1-2 p.m., beginners lessons are given to those who have never experienced ballroom dancing previously. Those interested in learning the dance are invited to attend.
