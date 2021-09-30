Everett Senior Dancers will be having a ballroom dance from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield Street, Maryville. Nigel and Marti Boulton and the Good Times Band will be playing favorite ballroom dance tunes. All ballroom dancers are invited to attend. Cost is $5 for members of the group and $6 for others. Complimentary coffee will be provided.
The dancers have scheduled ballroom dances for the first and third Saturdays throughout the end of the year.
Wednesday afternoons 1-2 p.m. free ballroom dance instructions are taught by experienced dancers of the group with a practice session to recorded music following. Those interested in learning this form of dance are invited to attend the classes. Basics of one dance type is taught each week then proceeds to more advanced steps and patterns.
