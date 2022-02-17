Everett Senior Center Dancers invites all local ballroom dancers to attend its dance from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St. in Maryville. Ed Nieden's Band will provide the music. Cost is $5 for members and $6 for others attending.
The Everett Senior Dancers sponsors a ballroom dance with a live band each first and third Saturday night of each month and welcomes all ballroom dancers to participate.
Free ballroom lessons are given at the senior center on Wednesdays, 1-2 p.m. with practice dancing to recorded music following the class. The classes are taught by experienced dance instructors who are members of the dance group.
