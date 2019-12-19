Everett Senion Ballrom Dancers will host its Christmas Dance from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. Mood Swing Band will provide the music.
All ballroom dancers are invited to attend. Cost is $5 for members and $6 for others. Refreshments will be served. Festive attire is optional.
There will be no dance classes until after the new year. Classes will resume on Jan. 8, from 1 to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.