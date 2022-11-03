When the Friendsville High School Class of 1978 lost a “larger than life” classmate earlier this year, they pulled together to plan a tribute, and in the process reconnected over a past they still talk about and laugh over these decades later.
It was the death of Allen M. “Big Al” Ammons back in March that got fellow classmates like Stu Teffeteller, Amber Hargis Martin, Wayne Owlsey, Don Tracy and Donna Justice thinking more about their Friendsville Falcons past. Ammons was a beloved friend who was called the leader of the pack and a guy with a giving heart.
“He was kind of central to our class,” Teffeteller said. Big Al was 6’6’’ but he was more like 6’10” in retrospect. His death hit us hard.”
Messages went out via social media to classmates both near and far. Teffeteller said the idea for a tribute to Ammons then morphed into something bigger. What about the other classmates that have been lost? Friendsville alumni asked. Turns out, that number totals 15.
They began raising money for some type of memorial, Teffeteller said. It didn’t take long before almost $4,000 came in. Teffeteller said close to 50% of the class responded.
Teffeteller and the others began meeting a few times per month and came up with an appropriate way to honor Ammons and the other 1978 FHS graduates who have passed away. They purchased a bench to be located near Louisville Town Hall, along a walking track that Ammons had used.
The bench is placed at the back of the trail for a good reason, Teffeteller explained.
“Allen was a really good basketball player but he was lazy,” Teffeteller said, laughing. “We were on the same team. We figured he would like to have a place to sit down at halftime. There is the bench.”
It is also extra-large, this friend said. Most benches on this trail are 6-foot. Ammons’ classmates figured their tall friend would appreciate an upgrade.
In addition to the bench, the FHH Class of 1978 planted a 15-foot tree at the site.
A memorial service was held on Sunday; about 30 people, including members of Ammons’ family and Friendsville graduates attended. Ammons was in the military and retired from McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base.
But those visiting the bench will also notice a brick memorial that contains the names of the 15 classmates who have passed away. There is also room to add the remaining names of this 1978 set of graduates, which totals 103.
Teffeteller left Blount County, working in South Carolina for 35 years before moving back a short time ago. Then there are classmates like Amber Hargis Martin. She’s spent almost all of her 62 years right here.
“We grew up in Mayberry, literally,” Martin said. FHS closed down after the 1979 class graduated, so future high schoolers in the town of Friendsville went to a much larger and new William Blount High School. She went all 12 years to her community school; her mom was a teacher there.
Martin also played basketball at Friendsville and said the school had good boys and girls teams. She said her class is thankful they got to finish out their high school days at Friendsville. “We were lucky and we knew it,” she said. “We were just a band of brothers and sisters.”
Owsley was another who spent 12 years at Friendsville schools. He now lives in Madisonville; he was the one who spoke at the memorial Sunday and talked about his former classmates. When asked about his favorite “Big Al” memory, he let out a hearty laugh and said some of those aren’t suitable for publication, but he did recall Ammons’ mode of transportation.
“Al drove a huge early ‘70s Caprice,” Owsley recalled. “You could put 15 people in that. We went up to the new West Town Mall and saw ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show.’”
These FHS graduates have been attending reunions every five years. One class member lives in Guam but keeps up with the others. Next year will be this class’ 45th anniversary. The reunion is already set for July 8 at the Calhoun’s on the lake in Loudon County.
Tracy may not have been at Friendsville for 12 years, but he said he made lifelong friends. He joined the FHS family his freshman year. After college, he said he had plenty of job offers, but made the decision to stay right here.
He worked for Robertshaw Controls and then DENSO, retiring in January.
Tracy said Ammons was always the tallest and loudest person in the room. “He commanded attention because of his size and the kind of person he was.”
It was Tracy who did the design work on the brick layout of the memorial.
The other member of the core team of organizers is Donna Justice. She attended FHS all four years of high school. She said the memorial ceremony has been a way for her classmates to come back together as they recognize the value of friendships from long ago. It’s much easier to laugh at yourself at this age, she explained.
“You can talk to someone you haven’t talked to in 30 or 40 years and feel like they still know you,” she said. “When we get together, it’s like no time has passed. We have all had things happen in our lives, but we are still on common ground.”
