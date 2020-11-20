Blount County United (BCU) will host a youth conversation about race from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the gathering will be held via Zoom. It will give participants, age 12 to 21, a space to engage in meaningful dialogue with their peers about experiences, hopes, aspirations, and the reality of their world. This facilitated conversation about race relations, prejudice and stereotypes is designed to break down barriers, help youth see others in new ways, and establish connections with youth who might look, act and think differently.
For more information, contact Inger Scudder at IScudder@ortn.edu or Robert McClelland at ramaloha@hotmail.com. A Zoom invitation will be sent to interested participants.
