Carpenters United Methodist Church, 3538 Best Road, Maryville, will hold a fundraising soup bean supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 26. The meal will cost $5 and will include a choice of three different beans, slaw, potatoes, kraut with wieners, cornbread, dessert and drink.
The event takes place in the fellowship hall of the church; there is an outdoor pavilion for COVID safe distancing practices. Carryout will also be available.
The funds will be used to restore the wooden columns at the entrance of the church. Everyone welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.