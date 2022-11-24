It’s now year No. 11 for Beautifully Made Fair Trade Holiday Market here in Blount County, an opportunity to put the emphasis this time of year on giving.
Founder Amanda Armstrong has been busy setting up the wares she hopes we buy and delight over. The items are handmade by artists across the globe, places like Haiti, Africa, Ghana, Nicaragua, Kenya, Bangladesh, Guatemala, Nepal, Thailand, Philippines, Morocco, Vietnam and beyond. More than 30 countries will be represented. The artists are paid fair market price for their talents, allowing them to provide better lives for their own families.
Opening day is set for Saturday, Nov. 26, the Saturday after Thanksgiving, at Vienna Coffee House in Maryville. The market takes place upstairs on multiple days — beginning on Nov. 26 and ending on Dec. 10. Daily hours are 10 a.m. to 4p.m. Dates are Fridays and Saturdays. In addition, shoppers can go to the website, beautifullymadefairtrade.com and make purchases.
Bamboo bowls from Vietnam, coffee from Guatemala, paper bead bracelets from Kenya, hammered steel ornaments from Haiti and Nativity sets from Kenya will be on display and for sale. Earrings, wall baskets, hand-carved soapstone, trivets, coffee mugs, tree toppers, soap dishes, keychains made of bone — artists around the world have all shipped their items for this annual sale.
But the giving doesn’t stop with paying the artists. Proceeds from Beautifully Made are split between Freedom House in Haiti and the many mission projects at Armstrong’s church, The Vineyard, Maryville.
This holiday market is a family affair for the Armstrongs. Josh Armstrong, Amanda’s husband, is missions pastor at The Vineyard. Their children, Ellie and Emerson, help out before, during and after this major undertaking.
Josh said The Vineyard does mission works in countries like Africa. He and Amanda lived and worked in Haiti for years. Beautifully Made will help The Vineyard reach more people, Josh said.
Freedom House was founded by the Armstrongs in Haiti back in 2014. It is home to children who have been rescued from slavery. There are 25 children who live here who get an education and safe place to live.
Because of continued violence in Haiti, Josh said Freedom House had to be moved over the summer. It is now in Cap Haitien, about six hours north of Haiti, he said.
“Haiti is in as bad a shape as we have seen to since we started going there,” this pastor said. “I was just there, and Amanda has been twice this year. It got really bad while I was there. It’s not just in Port-au-Prince.”
The proceeds from Beautifully made have totaled more than $300,000 over the last 10 years. One COVID year brought in fewer sales. But Josh said with a lot of new artists representing different countries, they are hoping shoppers are curious and eager to come for this 11th year.
“We have never tried to count people,” Josh said. But the Armstrongs estimate that between 1,000 and 2,000 people enter through the doors over the course of the sale.
That high volume requires lots of volunteer helpers, who do everything from greeting customers to handling transactions and re-stocking shelves. Amanda will need between 40 and 50 volunteers to make things run smoothly.
“At least half of them are from our church,” Josh said. “Others are family and friends and other churches. They are partners we have made along the way.”
The Armstrongs’ two children, ages 12 and 9, will be there to help as they have done each year.
It is important, Josh said, to bring back lots of favorite products but also to introduce brand new items. No worries, Josh said. Amanda has a great mix this year.
“I am seeing stuff that I have never seen before,” he said.
