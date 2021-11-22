An idea born 10 years ago out of a desire to help the hurting around the world has definitely taken root in Blount County under Amanda Armstrong’s leadership.
When the Beautifully Made Fair Trade Holiday Market opens on Saturday, Nov. 27 in Maryville, this will be the 10th anniversary of the event that has brought in more than $300,000. Proceeds go to artisans in Kenya, Haiti, Honduras, Ghana, Nepal, Vietnam and beyond; the money these talented craftspeople receive allows them to provide for their families in areas where food, water, shelter and other basic necessities aren’t accessible due to low wages and few economic opportunities.
This year’s market, said Josh Armstrong, Amanda’s husband, is going to be bigger and better than ever.
“It is unbelievable this year,” he said as Amanda makes last-minute preparations. “She has more stuff than ever. She’s partnering with more artisans than ever before. She has knocked it out of the park this year.”
The goods for sale will include things like holiday ornaments, purses, nativity sets made from everything from recycled tin to those hand-carved in wood. Soapstone reindeer, yard decorations, indoor signs, key rings, headbands, baskets, jewelry, magnets, chimes, lanterns, shelf signs, paper mache, coffee, spices, pottery and dolls from around the globe will be on display and ready to be taken home as gifts to others or for shoppers themselves.
In addition, shoppers can go to the website, beautifullymadefairtrade.com and select items for purchase there.
Last year, Josh said the event brought in fewer people and dollars because of the effects of COVID. People had to register to attend in 2020. This time because of the availability of the vaccines and booster shots, that won’t be the case. People are encouraged but not required to wear masks, he said.
As many as 1,000 people have come to shop over the few days the event has been held each year. Many are repeat customers.
This will be the fifth year Beautifully Made Holiday Fair Trade Market has been held at Vienna Coffee House. It was previously held at the Armstrongs’ church, The Vineyard, Maryville, where Josh serves as missions pastor. In the early years of the market, it was called the Haitian Market. There is no admission fee.
Amanda started Beautifully made 10 years ago and it’s been fair trade-certified since 2017. Each year brings the return of many sought-after items and some new ones.
Fair trade products are recognized worldwide. Artisans are paid fair wages to help them rise above poverty.
In addition to the artisans getting to share in the proceeds, there is an orphanage in Haiti called Freedom House that the Armstrongs founded back in 2014 for children rescued from slavery and other forms of abuse. Money from this annual event will go to support it as well. There are more than 25 children being housed there currently, ages 4-15..
Many of the children came from the village of Laborde in central Haiti, where there was no school, no church and no medical care. People were dying from severe poverty and abuse.
Josh said Freedom House was not affected by the recent earthquake in Haiti. The major problem is the political corruption and upheaval that has escalated in the past few months.
Josh and Amanda first visited Haiti as missionaries back in 2011. They lived and worked in the country for three years and now reside in Maryville. The first fair trade market was held in December 2012.
All of the countries represented in the market are undeveloped regions of the world.
The Armstrongs are grateful to John and Sue Clark, owners of Vienna, who allow them to use the upstairs space for three weekends in a row. They don’t have to take down and build back the market each week, which saves them lots of time. Amanda is assisted with this massive undertaking by members of her family, friends and also volunteers from her church and others in the community.
It is a huge event that’s gotten so much support over the years, Josh said.
