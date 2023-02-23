Thumbing through Ray Brown’s recently published book, conclusions can be drawn of his profound love of nature and his desire to share that with others.
Chapters have titles like Blooms in the Bog, Seaside Sunrise, Shadows, Recalling the Garden, The Call of the Mountains, The River and Mystique of a Waterfall. Upon further inspection, readers understand those are the titles of Brown’s personal essays, written as time is spent walking his Blount County surroundings. And every one of them celebrates God’s creation of it all.
Brown made the decision to be a Christ follower early in life. This graduate of Everett High School grew up in this community and resides in Alcoa with wife Ethel; the two have been married for 60 years, meeting in college. Ray retired after a long career as a pharmacist, in 2011, his last location at Food City on East Broadway. That decision to step away after almost 49 years meant more time for walks along the greenbelt trails and those far from here.
His book, “Come Thou and Walk with Me: A Collection of Ray’s Writings on his Walks with God,” was published by Vision Run Publishing in December. The author said it was initially going to be a surprise to give to his three children and eight grandchildren. They got their copies for Christmas, but Brown said friends and family encouraged him to make it available to others who may want to use his descriptive and contemplative stories alongside their daily devotionals.
There are 45 stories in the soft cover publication. He writes about the beauty of Cades Cove and how it gives him pause to then think about the Garden of Eden. Mist on the Blue Ridge Parkway, swamps, footbridges and honeysuckle — things Brown sees on his daily walks that reveal biblical passages to him and reassurances of just who is in charge.
“They are spontaneous,” he said of the short essays. “I have to be inspired at the time when I write. I can’t just sit down and write.”
He said he can’t recall the first essay he wrote, but he started seeing things in nature in a different way. “I looked at it as God speaking to me,” Brown said. “That is how he chose to speak to me. Then I got to walking and asking him to show me something.”
On his journey of discovery, Brown said he’s even interviewed flowers and inanimate objects like a sailboat. All of them have stories to tell, he said. He recalled a walk one day when he spotted a lowly, branch, waving for attention. It was the only one doing so.
It was not a pretty branch,” the author said. “That encounter was the Lord telling me to always consider the least of these.”
He’s been inspired by leaves on a trail, wildflowers and butterflies. One of his essays talks about how a friend offered him a bottle of water as he started his walk, but Brown declined the offer. The friend put the bottle on top of his mailbox in case Brown changed his mind.
That encounter led the author to write about gifts and how God is able to satisfy longings with his grace. “I could see our Father’s expressions of love for me through a simple bottle of water offered to me,” he wrote in his book.
Brown has given away several copies of “Come Thou and Walk with Me” to fellow church members at Fellowship Church in Knoxville, where he and Ethel have attended for 25 years. The book is also available online at outlets including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
Each story in “Come Thou and Walk with Me” has an accompanying photograph. The one on the cover was shot in Alaska. The Browns have visited every state but Hawaii. A photo of Ethel accompanies Ray’s story of her love for Christmas.
One of the essays isn’t nature-related, but one of Brown’s fond memories of his grandparents, who he called Ma and Pa. He wrote this one as he sat in what was their rickety rocking chair. Their simple life and focus on people and not things came to mind. The rocker, he wrote, is a reminder of their blessed life.
This 83-year-old said he continues to contemplate life and grow as a Christian. He spent years with self-doubt, believing he needed to become a better person before God wanted him as his child.
“I look at me as someone who’s not worth a flip,” Brown said. “He sees me as his child, and as his child I am very special. ... He works through me.”
