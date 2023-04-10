The flowering baskets have been hung, the succulents put in place and pots galore line the premises — all in anticipation of Popes at Ginger’s grand opening on Saturday, April 15.
With 7.5 acres, the new location has more space for displaying and selling plants, according to owner Mike Pope, as well as way more parking than the former site, which is just across West Lamar Alexander Parkway.
“He’s the typical entrepreneur, wanting to do it bigger and better,” said Sara Pope Berry, mother of Mike Pope and grandmother to Will Pope, the two businessmen behind Popes Garden Center. It was Mike’s dad, Bubba Pope, who started it all back in the 1970s.
Popes at Ginger’s is one of three retail gardening centers the Popes own and operate. The others are Popes at Creekside on Northshore Drive in Knoxville and Popes at The Junction in Loudon County.
The three gardening centers are what customers see — pansies, geraniums, phlox, cacti, aloe, mums, ferns, trees and other plants meant for front yard flower gardens or indoor/outdoor pots. But this father and son duo also grows almost everything sold at the three locations. The farms to do that are located in Greenback and Alcoa.
“We’ve been in Greenback for 22 years,” Mike said. There are 150 acres. He said they grow 40,000 container shrubs per year. Greenhouses and fields are used in the growing of what’s sold at all Popes locations. At any given time, 50 to 60 acres are in production.
Mike started out in the family business when he was 14 or 15. He said he remembers getting off the school bus and then driving a truck to do his farm work each day.
Will said he worked from an early age as well. He went on to graduate from East Tennessee State University and came home to help run the business with his dad and granddad. Bubba is now retired.
Sara said her family was growing and selling succulents before anyone else. “Succulents weren’t even known until Ginger started growing them,” she said. Ginger is Mike’s wife and whom the Maryville garden center is named for. She is retired. Will is the one who leads that part of the business. He said the plants are grown at the Alcoa farm property. In addition to selling the succulents at the Popes locations, the business ships them to other centers too.
“We fill up a truck every week and send it out,” Will said. “We ship all over the country.”
Popes used to provide its inventory to sell at large box stores. But, Mike said most of them started only paying Popes for the plants that sold, which wasn’t going to be profitable or worth their time. Sara said most retail garden centers rely on others for growing; Popes had a different business plan. “Not many people grow their own things,” she said. “We started that years ago, growing it and selling it.”
The former Maryville location was next to a gas station, property Mike had leased. Now he owns the new site and has built a structure that includes a wraparound porch. Pottery, pine straw, topsoil and other seasonal items are stocked.
And while Popes at Ginger’s has been open a few months, Mike and Will wanted to make sure everything was in place at the start of the spring season before holding the grand opening. This is the busiest time of the year, the father and son said. Fall is also a popular planting time for mums and other plants. They even grow poinsettias for Christmas time and sell Christmas trees. “It’s a year-round business,” Mike said. Popes at Ginger’s is open seven days a week. The grand opening will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, but the center will be open all day.
“It should be a busy day for us,” Will said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.