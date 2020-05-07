It’s no surprise mixed media fiber artist and musician Bailey Earith has used her time in quarantine to beautify the world around her.
Earith is an instructor who has lived in Maryville for three years. Originally from Milwaukee, she also has lived in Illinois and Ohio and has more than 25 years of experience in fiber arts. She loves to take things we have around the house and give them renewed life. So when she found herself isolated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she got the idea for a project that didn’t just involve her, it corralled members of the public, too — people, like her, navigating their way through unprecedented times.
Music and art became the pathway.
“If you listen to a song for 10 years because you like it and then all of a sudden something happens in your life, a certain lyric in that song becomes very meaningful,” Earith explained. “Songwriters have always expressed emotion. So I wondered, what emotions are sticking out to you right now?”
Earith reached out on Facebook to her followers and asked them to submit song lyrics that have meaning to them in these trying times. What she got back was a mixed bag of song lyrics from fans of the Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel, Pink Floyd, Don Henley, Twisted Sister and many more. Earith got enough responses to put each song lyric on fabric that she sewed together into a 4-foot-by-10-foot piece of art that hangs on her front porch.
Her favorite is from the Smashing Pumpkins, which says, “I have nowhere to go, I don’t know what to do ...”
“Some of them were funny,” Earith said.
“Some expressed anger. Others were just resignation. Whatever came back went into the art piece. I didn’t edit anything.”
Once she got it displayed, several of her neighbors who go for routine walks were the beneficiaries. Earith made sure it was large enough to see from the sidewalk and she even added an artist statement and explanation of what they were seeing.
The piece is titled “With a Song in Our Heart: Songs of Our Times.”
Her artist statement reads:
“Music expresses our deepest emotions. During our current world situation, we are experiencing different emotions each day as we strive to cope. This artwork is comprised of song lyrics submitted by people across this country representing their many feelings during this time: love, loss, humor, frustration and rage. As the flags blow in the breeze, these words send our collective emotional energy into the universe.”
The artist said her piece brings people together, giving them the satisfaction of contributing to a bigger project than something they could have done alone. May is also National Mental Health Awareness Month. Being isolated, Earith said, is hard for lots of people, but especially for those struggling with issues of mental health, such as depression.
“It is hard because you start thinking you are the only one who has these thoughts,” Earith said.
“That you are the only one who feels angry or anxious or lonely.”
By making the art piece, this artist hopes others can see they aren’t in this alone. The kinetic motion of the piece has an affect as well.
Demanding attention
“It blows in the wind and it’s just all over the place,” Earith said. “It almost feels like a party. It’s like a conversation where there are all kinds of voices singing out. You don’t feel so lonely and you feel validated that what you are feeling is true and OK.”
It took Earith close to three weeks to complete the artwork. She used a faux batik technique and sewed the satin pieces together. It has been more than just an art project for her.
“Making art is my sanity,” she said.
Cotton fabric, dyes, yarns and beads are her main materials as a fiber artist. She is an art quilter, but not one who makes bedding. Her finished products are meant to be hung and enjoyed by all.
Earith has her own studio at home. She teaches fiber arts to both children and adults. She is an artist-in-residence who teaches K-12 and special education students in East Tennessee. In-person classes for adults have been canceled due to the coronavirus, but Earith hasn’t let that stop her. She uses Zoom to teach remotely. She said she provides coaching services to those who have ideas for projects but not always a plan to see them to completion.
“People can show me what they’re interested in creating and I provide the technical guidance to get them to a finished product,” Earith said. She calls it Pinterest art consulting.
People have been collecting images from Pinterest and now have the time to give it a go, she said.
She currently has two pieces of her work displayed at the Knoxville mayor’s office and one in a permanent collection at the University of Tennessee School of Business.
This piece of art swinging from the front of Earith’s home will hopefully get displayed in a more public place for all to see, she said. She wants it to stand as a testament to the power of music and art to get us through difficult times. It can make you laugh, cry and contemplate. There is a focus on the positive in that togetherness.
“You can mire your whole self down in negativity,” Earith explained. “It is easy to do. We really have to make an effort to go positive.”
