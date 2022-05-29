It takes a village to help raise a child — so parents enlist the help of grandparents, siblings, teachers, counselors, peers, neighbors, friends and clergy.
The Suburbia Women’s Club in Loudon County is using the same model to help them raise up its 59th annual Lenoir City Arts and Crafts Festival, set for June 4-5 at Lenoir City Park.
They’ve recruited some 200 artists, craftspeople and food vendors to come and sale their wares, from right here in East Tennessee to Chattanooga and beyond. This small club of 20 women has enlisted the help of two local Lions Clubs, a school volleyball team, Shriners, Boy Scouts and even past members so this summer event is its best effort.
For two days more than 150 volunteers will be setting up tents, shuttling people from the parking area, greeting attendees at the gate and making sure sellers and buyers have a good experience.
Janet Bove, president of the Suburbia Woman’s Club, has worked on the annual event for seven years. It was canceled in 2020 due to COVID, but returned in 2021 and is back for 2022. These women start planning this huge attraction as soon as they wrap up the last one. It’s all in the name of giving back, she explained.
After taking 2020 off, Bove said they had a great turnout last year. It was bigger than it had ever been, she said. The club is anticipating another good year.
The club raises its money through vendor fees and the $3 donations suggested at the two-day event. Total up the amount raised since the crafts fair started, and it is astounding: half a million dollars and counting.
“We take all of the money we raise and put it back into the community,” Bove explained. She said in previous years, funds have gone to support a women’s rehabilitation center in the county, a lake cleaning project and one of Bove’s favorite programs — Angel Tree.
Bove said the Suburbia Women’s Club buys gifts for 25 children each year for Christmas.
This year, the money raised through the arts and crafts show will go to a splash pad in Lenoir City. It is a convenient location, right there in the downtown park, Bove said. Her club had pledged to give $50,000.
“It is build and done and open for business,” she said. “There is a big playground there with the splash pad.”
The women’s organization also purchased the picnic tables at Lenoir City Park a few years ago. The annual crafts fair has been held here for decades.
Visitors to this 59th annual festival will see hand-crafted jewelry, items made from wood and metal, furniture, items for pets and babies, outdoor signs, pottery, clothing, candles, handmade lotions and soaps, holiday decor, kitchen utensils, paintings, wreaths and more. The food court will have lots of good things to sample, Bove said.
“We have vendors who have been participating for 10 or 15 years,” she pointed out. “They know the routine as well as we do.”
Lenoir City Park overlooks Fort Loudoun Lake and the Smoky Mountains. It’s the outdoor centerpiece of the charming, historically preserved downtown of Lenoir City, which is a short distance from historic Loudon, Maryville and Knoxville.
Parking is free. Busses will take shoppers to the festival entrance; handicap parking is also available along with package pickup.
There is enough area for vendors to spread out; there is also ample shade, Bove pointed out. She said Suburbia Women chose the first weekend in June so hopefully temperatures are mild. The setting is right next to the lake, an added bonus, this organizer said.
The festival was started by the Lenoir City General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) Suburbia Women’s Club in the summer of 1962 as a community fundraiser. What began as an event where artists displayed works on clotheslines, the Lenoir City Arts and Crafts Festival has grown to feature masterpieces by fine artists working in various media including oils, watercolor, acrylics, pastels, charcoal, pen and ink. The Boy Scouts, the Lions Club and a local sports team have all received funding for their projects over the years. The club has also provided scholarships to local graduates to help further their education.
For those looking for other activities in Loudon County, Visit Loudon County suggests a visit to Sweetwater Valley Farm, a working dairy farm and cheese producer in Philadelphia, and the Tennessee Valley Winery in Loudon.
The craft event is now just days away. Visitors are expected from neighboring counties and beyond. After so many years, Bove and her team have streamlined the routine and will be ready when the gates open, she said.
It’s just a great venue right there on the lake,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.