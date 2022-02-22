The Blount County Beekeepers Association will hold its annual Beginners Short Course from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26 at Maryville Church of Christ, 611 Sherwood Drive, Maryville. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
Topics will include how to set up an apiary, honey bee biology, where to get bees, parts of a hive, equipment, the beekeeping calendar year and how to get started.
There will be vendors, lunch, raffles and prizes. For more information, contact blountbeestn@gmnail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.