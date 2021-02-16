The Blount County Beekeepers Association will host its annual Beekeepers Short Course from 6:30-9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, and Saturday, Feb. 27, via Zoom. The course is intended for new beekeepers to develop the knowledge and skills they need to be successful in keeping bees.
For more information on this event, go to blountbees.wordpress.com or email blountbeestn@gmail.com. The group meets on the second Monday of each month except in September and December at Maryville Church of Christ, 611 Sherwood Drive, Maryville. The public is welcome to attend.
