Beginner guitar lessons are being offered for those ages 13 and over at the Hardin Valley campus of Pellissippi State Community College. Students will need to bring an acoustic guitar. A Kyser short-cut capo is optional.
The class will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, beginning Jan. 16 through Feb. 20 at the Hardin Valley campus in Knoxville. Cost is $105 along with a $5 materials fee paid to the instructor, Anna Uptain. To register, call 865-539-7167 or visit www.pstcc.edu/bcs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.