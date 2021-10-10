Parks and Recreation is offering a Photography for Beginners class this fall.
In this class, you’ll learn how to get the most out of your camera and take great photos of your favorite people and places. This 4-week hands-on class will teach you how to take better pictures with your digital DSLR camera – as you learn what all those settings mean.
The class will be taught by Brad Coulter, and held on Tuesday evenings, through Oct. 26, from 6-7 p.m. Cost of the class is $52. Classes are held at Springbrook Recreation Center.
Registration is available online at www.parksrec.com or at Parks & Recreation, 316 S. Everett High Rd. For more information call 983-9244.
