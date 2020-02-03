Experienced woodcarver Denny Carlisle will teach a beginning woodcarving class from 4-5:30 p.m. on Fridays, beginning Feb. 7 and continuing through March 27 at the Blount County Public Library, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville. The targeted age is 13 to 18. Safety will be stressed, and all tools and wood supplies will be provided at no cost. Students will work on numerous projects and learn different techniques. Carlisle is a member of the Smoky Mountain Woodcarvers Association. For more information, call the library at 865-982-0981.

