There are people who find the right support, can afford to go to college, marry the right person or choose to remain single and enjoy a wonderful career in a house they own.
Those are beautiful stories. But for Cathy Potter, who’s given the last 20 years of her life to those not so fortunate, it’s all about second chances.
This resident of Maryville said it was God who told her to open a women’s shelter back in 2003. She did, and as of today, some 3,000 women have come through the doors needing some extra help and the ability to once again to believe in themselves.
Heaven Sent Home opened its doors on Jan. 8, 2003, Potter recalled. The two-story home she transformed into a women’s shelter can house a dozen or so, women who have fled bad relationships, others who fell ill and then fell behind on their bills.
Some arrive in this community with nothing more than a promise from a relative or friend to take them in, and when that doesn’t work out, they have nowhere else to go. One woman in residence currently has her 10-year-old daughter with her.
“We stay booked most of the time,” Potter said. “That goes back to the last three years and before COVID.”
Sitting within arms reach of Potter on a living room couch, Robin is one who has benefitted from the program. She said she had a good job and a place to live, no complaints. But when she was diagnosed with a terminal illness and couldn’t work, she was out on the street. Potter took her in.
Robin stayed at Heaven Sent Home for 13 months. She was then able to get a place at Maryville Towers. To show her gratitude, she is now a housemother at Heaven Sent Home, looking after the residents, seeing that chores get down and serving as proof that things can get better.
“I spent one night in my car,” Robin said. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be homeless.”
Those who come to Potter for help are expected to follow house rules. No drugs or alcohol are allowed, and Potter does random testing for both. The temporary residents have a nightly curfew. Those who can work are expected to get jobs. All are tasked with saving up money to be able to merge back into society.
Because it is faith-based, the women are encouraged to attend church and Bible study.
Heaven Sent Home is a privately-owned shelter so it doesn’t receive and state or federal support. Potter did receive some grants that provided new windows for the house and a new heating/cooling unit. Robin and another woman receive pay for their services as housemothers through a grant from ETHRA.
Potter does not draw a paycheck for running the shelter and no one else does either. All are volunteers.
Four churches in Blount County provide financial support — New Hope Baptist, Broadway Baptist, Monte Vista Baptist and Lord’s Disciples. New Providence Presbyterian Church also contributes through its monthly Community Benefit Sales.
In addition, food pantries like Manna Ministries and Community Food Connection provide food for the women’s shelter. So, too, do Chick-fil-A, Bojangles, Maryville College and Food City, Potter said. No one at the shelter should go hungry due the generosity of this community. Bundles of clothing get donated too.
The house that is owned by Potter is 80 to 90 years old and is located within the city limits of Maryville. She said now that new windows have been installed and there are new heating/cooling units, the next project will be replacing uneven and worn-out floors, then painting.
Potter works with McNabb Center here in Blount County when women come into the shelter. McNabb provides the caseworkers to help the women develop a plan to move their lives forward.
“A lot of the women who come here — they don’t love themselves,” Potter explained. “They are ashamed of themselves. Self esteem has hit rock bottom. Many of them have trust issues because they have been let down so many times. These are things to work on.”
Occasionally, women end up at Heaven Sent Home straight out of prison. Potter works with the court systems on getting them ready to reenter society. Local law enforcement is aware of Heaven Sent Home and refers women there.
Potter can tell heartbreaking stories of women walking through her door with nothing more than the clothes they are wearing. She had a 17-year-old whose family put her out. Her oldest temporary resident was 76.
It doesn’t feel like it’s been 20 years since Heaven Sent Home opened its doors, Potter said. Many of the women have been able to get fresh starts and second chances. Potter holds down a full-time job in the cafeteria at Coulter Grove Intermediate School and then puts in hours at or for the shelter.
She said God has proven over and over that he will provide for the needs there.
“In these 20 years, we have not gone without anything,” she said. “I am not saying it’s a piece of cake, but our needs have all been met.”
The women at this Maryville shelter were counted as part of the annual Point In Time count of those in homelessness. The number arrived at here in Blount County is 409, up significantly from last year. Potter said there is a homelessness issue here; it takes a community working together to solve it.
“There are a lot of people in Blount County who are one paycheck away from being homeless,” she said. “If you get sick and can’t work — by the time you get over your sickness you are going to be homeless.”
She is appreciative of the efforts of First Baptist Maryville for hosting the warming center for those experiencing homelessness, on cold nights. Several churches and nonprofits have come together in this effort.
“First Baptist has really set an example.” Potter said. “They really have. I appreciate it because homelessness is where my heart is.”
The women all present on this particular day were grateful they’ve been given a second chance. One of them came here from Florida, only to be kicked out of the house she was living in with a best friend. She and her daughter were taken in by Potter.
“These are my people,” she said. “I don’t have anybody else.”
