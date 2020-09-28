Belk is inviting 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations to raise funds and compete for a $5,000 donation for their organization through its community-based Charity Sale, taking place Oct. 9-11.
Since this annual fundraising event began in 2012, the Belk Charity Sale has contributed more than $50 million in donations to over 6,000 local nonprofits across the company’s footprint.
At a time when many nonprofits are struggling due to the impacts of COVID-19, Belk is upping its long-standing support of local nonprofits by offering an additional donation of $5,000 to the organization that raises the most money online through its Charity Sale.
The retailer is partnering with Donately to make it easy for eligible nonprofits within Belk’s footprint to raise funds virtually. Nonprofits can register and share the donation link through email or social media to gain support for their cause and raise money, giving donors a chance to shop great discounts benefitting local organizations.
Here’s how it works: Charities sign up to join the event and customers make $5 donations directly to the nonprofit of their choice participating in the sale. In return for donating $5 to a participating organization, customers will receive a $10 off coupon to be used during Belk’s Charity Sale, which is offering deep store-wide savings, with 25% or more off rarely discounted brands.
Nonprofits can visit https://belk.donately.com/signup.html to learn more and to register for the Charity Sale. See the complete rules and regulations of the contest at www.belk.com/charity-rules-and-regulations.html.
