On Saturday, March 14, Sequoyah Birthplace Museum will be hosting a Cherokee Bead Work Class, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring Eastern Band Cherokee Indian enrolled member Betty Maney. The project will be a bracelet.
A white oak and river cane basket weaver, bead worker and potter, Maney can often be found at her Cherokee, North Carolina, home studio cutting and dyeing the oak strips to weave one of her exquisite baskets. That’s when she’s not working out a new design for her latest beaded creation or hand building her traditional Cherokee stamped pottery pieces. A member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), Betty’s one-of-a-kind contemporary, cultural art pieces are heavily influenced by traditional techniques and materials handed down with each generation.
Call the museum at 423-884-6246 or stop by to register. The cost is $15 class fee, plus a kit fee of $45.00. The kit will include a loom, beads, thread and needle that students will be able to take home after the class. Bring a bag lunch. Class size limited to eight.
Sequoyah Birthplace Museum is located at 576 Highway 360, Vonore.
