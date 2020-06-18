As she enters the driveway of a mostly deserted Mane Support in northeast Blount County, CEO and founder Kim Henry admits it's tough to hold her composure.
The farm where the nonprofit has served hundreds of grieving Blount Countians with its equine-assisted grief counseling service is still tended to by volunteers, but no horses remain on the premises. Henry and her board of directors now operate a satellite campus in Rockwood where the horses are kept. When COVID-19 reared its ugly head in full force in mid-March, group counseling ceased at both locations.
But, that isn't permanent, nor are the empty barn stalls at the Maryville campus. Henry, who said she names everything Hope and makes that her mantra in this world of nonprofits, has plenty of it in her heart with which to move forward.
"You drive by here and it's a ghost town," Henry said as she sat in the group therapy room in Maryville recently. "But people are still hopeful. That is the whole part of this. My word has always been hope. We still do have it."
Despite not having her equine counselors on-site, Henry continues to see individual clients. She can bring some of the horses with her from Rockwood, but keeping them here would require around-the-clock volunteers, a tough ask, she said.
All of the work that is done with horses is on the ground, with no riding. Henry is certified through Equine Assisted Growth and Learning Association. She has traveled around the world to share her model of care.
Mane Support offers programs for veterans returning from service, widows learning to live single again, children and teens who have lost parents and others who have difficulty dealing with loss. Henry started an in-school program a few years ago and four area schools are participants — Coulter Grove Intermediate, Montgomery Ridge Intermediate, Eagleton Elementary and Eagleton Middle. All of that is on hold as schools figure out how to reopen in the coming weeks.
Getting beyond COVID-19
She's setting her sights on the next big project, the Katerpillar Kids Camp to be held hopefully in the not-so-distant future at the Roane County campus of Mane Support. The camp is a partnership between Mane Support and Covenant HomeCare and Hospice. Kids ages kindergarten through high school who have experienced the death of someone they know can participate. The limit is 50 and there is no charge to attend.
Henry said those who are interested can check Mane Support's website, manesupport.org, for the announcement of upcoming dates.
At the last Katerpillar Kids Camp, which was held at the Blount County campus of Mane Support, 150 campers experienced art, interactions with horses and other educational components as they worked through the pain of loss. COVID-19 restrictions have lessened the number this time to only 50.
On Monday, Mane Support will announce its virtual opportunities for education and outreach, along with scheduled camps that will be small in numbers. These camps, Henry said, are different from Katerpillar Kids Camp in that they are about horse and barn basics and are conducted all on the ground.
"I will also be doing virtual workshops, focusing on where do we go from here and women's issues," Henry said.
Connections in Roane County
The road that led Henry to Rockwood started when she was offered the former LexLin Ranch that previously was donated to the University of Tennessee, which now leases it to Mane Support. Henry had a connection to Kingston and Rockwood that she has only recently uncovered.
"My grandfather was a coal miner and he died when I was only 5, so I had never gone back there," Henry said. "After I moved there, I found a place at the courthouse where I found his obit. I went and found his grave."
The needs are great in this area of Roane County, she said she has learned. There were no resources like what Mane Support can offer. Henry said it's been a wonderful journey to get to know the people and offer her services to hurting individuals and families.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected many. Henry said one family she met was prevented from seeing their loved one in the hospital; that person died, and even the funeral was different because of the virus.
"How do you even fathom that?" Henry asked. "Sometimes it doesn't even seem real."
While things are shaking out, this CEO and founder said she is grateful for partners like Covenant Health. Locally, Drew Miles/Farmers Insurance and AESSEAL Inc. have come alongside as well.
Jeremy Johnson is an agent for Farmers. He said Miles and himself both were able to see the good that is being done by Mane Support. As a member of the Leadership Blount Class of 2016, Johnson said the group's visit to Mane Support left him wanting to do more.
Forging relationships
"We got to visit all of the nonprofits," he said. "You sometimes fall in love with a certain one. You want to learn more about what they do, the cause they are going for. When you leave, you are like 'what can I do to help?'"
Farmers Insurance is now a sponsor for Mane Support. Miles and Henry met as they are members of LB Class of 2014.
Katie Shaffer and employees at AESSEAL Inc. in Rockford also have signed on as Mane Support sponsors. AES employees donated and provided supplies for the nonprofit's "From Loss to Learning" curriculum for children ages kindergarten through high school. The company is a global leader in the manufacturing of mechanical seals and support systems. Shaffer is human resources coordinator.
A vivid memory comes back to Henry from Sept. 11, 2013, when she opened the Mane Support Grief Center on the Davis Ford Road property of the nonprofit. It is the only freestanding grief counseling center in the state of Tennessee. The flag was raised at the same moment terrorists flew a plane into the World Trade Center Towers 12 years earlier. A flock of doves was released. Henry was surrounded by close friends, clients and community leaders.
Continuing the mission
"We have had our ups and downs like any nonprofit, but I think God made us a grief center for a reason," Henry said. "Not just focused on death and dying but all kinds of loss."
Henry said she looks forward to the day when the Blount County campus, her home base, gets active again. The facility isn't closed; Henry is just being safe in this pandemic. She said she wants to hold virtual fundraisers since the others had to be canceled. Food trucks on the site are possibilities. Sponsors always are needed, Henry added.
"The hope of being in that indoor arena comes from everyone that has ever been a part of Mane Support in whatever capacity," the founder said. "Whether a client, a volunteer, a student, teacher or a sponsor, their names are all around that arena. Since I name everything Hope, it is called the Arena of Hope, but not because of myself. It's because of the strength that each of those individuals and horses pool together in order to survive what they have been given to endure and incorporate into a new life."
