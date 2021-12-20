Blount Home Education Association families enjoy a break from co-op classes in December but find other ways to celebrate the season. There are cookie decorating events, ice skating and winter camps. The holiday season is for education, studying traditions or historical figures, including baking and community outreach. It is an opportunity to embrace the holiday spirit and incorporate exciting activities into the regular lesson plan.
Evelyn Kiles, a ninth grader, participates in Christmas concerts and enjoys crocheting unique items for family members and friends. Evelyn recently received her Girl Scout Silver Award for installing a Little Free Library at Louisville Point Park. Little Free Library is a small library for the community to exchange books.
One of the most exciting December field trips, was an adventure to the K-25 History Center in Oak Ridge. The American Museum of Science and Energy displays interactive information about the Manhattan Project, its secrecy and the success of building the first atomic weapon. The museum provides information about the history and science of the Secret City. The K-25 History Center delivers stories of the workers and the impact of industrial, scientific, and military achievements at Oak Ridge.
Ninth grader Grace Klepatz found it interesting how the workers pulled together for the war effort and how they all worked together for an unknown secret purpose. The K-25 Gaseous Diffusion Plant was the longest roofed building in 1945 and housed the innovative technological advancement of uranium enrichment. Grace found it fascinating to learn the history of the secretive work, an overview of the uranium enrichment, and the daily life of workers. The K-25 History Center offered the students an understanding of K-25’s role in enriching uranium during the Manhattan Project and the Cold War. Artifacts and interactive exhibits describe the ground-breaking science during the atomic age.
Back here in the modern age, 4-H Public Speaking Competition winners earned our congratulations. BHEA homeschool participants exemplified exceptional public speaking skills. Winners are: Zee Carnes (seventh grade), Ethan Elder (10th grade) and Eden Carnes (12th grade). 4-H offers a variety of experiences with 26 projects to choose from. Members grow in personal development, leadership, and citizenship. Ian Castillo, Ruben Castillo and Ethan Elder recently participated in the 4-H Shark Tank Competition. Ethan Elder placed third in the state for his company promotion, business plan and presentation.
Broadway Center for the Arts and the Junior Theatre Festival students presented the “Sounds of the Season Showcase.” On Dec. 16, the public enjoyed the holidays as the Junior Theatre Festival students presented Christmas songs and monologues to celebrate the season. The group will be attending the International Junior Theatre Festival in Atlanta in January.
In early December, the BHEA high school community gathered for a Winter Wonderland dance. Teens enjoyed an evening to get dressed up and mingle with one another with laughter and smiles. All dance moves showed individuality and appreciation for a face-to-face event that allowed friends to reconnect. BHEA Student Council members decorated the area, set up the food table and selected the music.
“The dance was enjoyable. Everyone had a great time participating in line dances and the snowball dance. It was nice to watch everything unfold and see the joy and engagement,” said Maya Hessick, an eleventh grader. Cecilia Wright, a BHEA graduate, acted as DJ and presented a variety of tracks, from pop songs to golden oldies.
Each of the winter activities, including homeschool climbing, ice skating and bonfires, provide the students a chance to return to January’s full schedule with renewed energy.
(0) comments
