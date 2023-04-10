Blount Home Education Association takes pride in its extracurriculars and activities, but its biggest focus is academics. Students in BHEA are involved with multiple platforms that allow them to showcase their knowledge and talents in creative forms.
Grace Kitelynn, a senior, is a member of BHEA’s Beta Gamma Chapter of the Eta Sigma Alpha National Home School Honor Society. She says, “I have been in the honor society for a couple of years now, and it has given me plenty of opportunities to serve and be a part of my community. The main focus of the group is to prepare and execute a service project with the resources available to us. These projects take a few months to arrange, as there are many components, like finding a venue to hold them. We recently finished an ACT practice test event to offer BHEA high school students a free mock exam. I was elected into the position of treasurer, which required me to manage all of the society’s expenses and the fundraising aspect of the projects. It’s definitely an interesting experience, as it challenges the members to work together and communicate clearly.”
Maggie Gallaher, also a senior, enjoys participating in the science bowl with BHEA. She says, “Every February, hundreds of teams of students congregate to compete against each other in Science Bowl. We are given five seconds to answer biology, chemistry, Earth and space science, energy, math and physics questions, written by scholars throughout the country. The format forces us to think quickly and to use deductive reasoning when we don’t know the answers. Every week preceding the tournament, my team, the Blount Home Education Association team, studied with our coaches. I studied energy, which includes the national labs’ research and statistics about the consumption of different types of fuel (like coal, wood, and nuclear power) throughout history. There are tons of obscure topics to explore and countless opportunities for my knowledge to be challenged.”
BHEA member, Audrey Dougherty enjoys spelling ad this year is going to the Scripps National Spelling Bee. She qualified by winning the BHEA Spelling Bee and then going on to win the regional bee at the University of Tennessee. “The Scripps National Spelling Bee began in 1925 and involved nine spellers, and since then, the bee has grown to over 11 million spellers each year,” she said.
Ayla Shreve is a Blount Home Education Association school correspondent.
