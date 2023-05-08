As the school year comes to a close, summer pushes its way through the academic finals and last homework assignments as students celebrate their accomplishments and newfound freedom. Blount Home Education Association students push forward to the finish with ambition.
Recently, BHEA hosted its annual field day. Although it rained, that didn’t stop these students from racing their hearts out. Field day gives students a chance to be active, socialize and engage in a little healthy competition. The day was factored around many fun activities to keep you on your toes. For some, running was their favorite. Although, for those who find running a little incommodious, the soccer kick and the softball throw were more their cup of tea. Tug-of-war, three-legged race, potato sack races and wheelbarrow races are always classics enjoyed by many at field day. Sometimes, time with friends is more fun in the rain.
BHEA’s annual prom recently took place and was a night not to be forgotten. Devon Leslie, an 11th grader in BHEA, shared his experience. “I think it went very well. It was beautiful, with really unique touches. There were centerpieces with vases of real fish in them, something I thought was very clever. The DJ was fantastic. We, on the student council, helped set up the night before, and some of us even the day of. Everything came together wonderfully, thanks especially to the effort of Mrs. Michelle Wright, the high school coordinator. I enjoyed the whole process immensely, before and during, and it seemed like most others enjoyed it, too.
Overall a great experience.
For our seniors, graduation is coming up very soon. As these students take the next big step in their lives, friends and family gather around to congratulate them and send them off with good wishes. Many of these seniors have been a part of BHEA for a number of years, and although it is bittersweet we all look forward to seeing what exciting and world-altering things these young adults will do next. Best of luck to each and every one.
Ayla Shreve is a school correspondent for Blount Home Education Association.
