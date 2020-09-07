As summer comes to a close and the new school year starts, students and teachers are preparing to face an altered style of learning. Although homeschoolers might be more accustomed to at-home learning, families that are part of Blount Home Education Association (BHEA) are also feeling the effects of the pandemic. Regardless of COVID-19, students are learning, parents are teaching, and friendships are being made.
Let’s start off this year with a shout-out to the 2020-2021 BHEA Student Council members. These 15 teens are representing our student body and will work to plan the best year for BHEA. The ninth grade members are Lilly Dulin, Ethan Elder and Emma Harrison; 10th grade participants include Devon Folsom and Tobias Wright. In 11th grade, Eden Carnes, Lauren Dubes, McKenzie Harms, Meredith Hoffman, Maddie Rowe and Elisa Williams are the representatives. Twelfth grade members are Gracie Dulin, Kyla Jernigan, Andrew Lawson and Macy Myers. These students are chosen to represent the high school student body to plan activities, events and projects to strengthen the BHEA community.
Speaking of BHEA community, Student Council is applying to participate with Keep Blount Beautiful’s Adopt-A-Mile program. The first teen BHEA event of the season is the Back to School picnic.
Congratulations to BHEA’s students. During the summer, freshman Aurora Hall accepted a position at Zoo Knoxville’s prestigious youth volunteer program. Seventh grader Ethan Fall and ninth grader Ethan Elder attended National History Academy’s (NHA) middle school online programs. Sophomore Abby Jackson and junior Eden Carnes participated in the high school sessions of virtual-NHA.
Bill Sellers, director and founder of NHA, said that, “with the difficult issues we’re facing today, it’s so important for all young Americans to learn about the foundations of our democracy and what it means to be a citizen of our country. [These four BHEA students were) able to participate with students from all over the United States, and it was fascinating for all of us to listen to different perspectives brought to the table.”
For BHEA members who are looking to join an honor society, Beta Gamma Chapter of Eta Sigma Alpha National Home School Honor Society is accepting applications for ninth to 12th graders.
Annual dues are $20, and students must have earned set minimal scores on standardized tests.
