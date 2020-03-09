Myth: Homeschoolers don’t get to participate in sports.
Fact: Homeschoolers have a wide variety of opportunities to participate in youth sports.
Blount Home Education Association (BHEA) students take advantage of a variety of opportunities to participate in organized sports for clubs, public and private schools and our own middle and elementary cross-country team. BHEA students participate in over 19 different sports: from softball to judo to tennis. They represent more than 44 teams from across the area with athletes in all age groups.
BHEA has its very own cross-country team for students grades 3 through 8. The team trains during the fall semester. The students compete 6 times during the season, at races hosted by Knox Youth Athletics in various locations throughout the region. At their final regular-season race, athletes have the opportunity to qualify for the Tennessee State Cross Country Championships.
Many homeschooled students have found success in their sports. Lilly Dulin, a BHEA eighth grader, rows with Atomic Rowing Club in Oak Ridge. Lilly started her rowing career a little over two years ago, as a sixth grader. She has developed strength on the water and the rowing machine often referred to as an erg. She has won the middle school women’s category at Tennessee Indoor Rowing Championship for the last two years in a row and placed 4th in the under 15 singles sculling event at 2019 USRowing U17/U15 National Championship last summer on the Cooper River in New Jersey.
When asked what it is like to row on a club team, she said, “I have teammates from schools all around the area. It is a great opportunity to make friends that I would have never met otherwise.”
Summer Eells, a senior with BHEA, rides horses with Elder’s Last Lap Ranch in the Interscholastic Equestrian Association. She has been riding for several years. Eells has committed to Maryville College and will be receiving a significant scholarship for her equestrian abilities.
Todd Hitch, a BHEA junior, has been shooting with William Blount for over three years. He is seventh in the world for sporting clay shooting; having competed successfully at both national and international levels. Todd has also accrued several sponsorships and scholarship opportunities. When asked how being homeschooled has affected his shooting, Todd said, “Homeschooling has given me more flexibility when it comes to shaping my schedule around my training and competition.”
Many BHEA members play sports for their umbrella schools, such as Maryville Christian School, with soccer and volleyball being extremely popular options. Basketball, track, soccer and a variety of other sports are offered through the Knoxville Ambassadors Sports teams at both the high school and middle school level for homeschool students and are a favorite among BHEA members. In Tennessee, homeschoolers are also eligible to try out to play sports for the public school for which they are zoned for and many take advantage of this opportunity.
There a great number of sports clubs in the area that any student can join, regardless of how or where they are schooled. Rowing, fencing, and competitive swimming, among other sports, are all offered through clubs in the area.
Far from missing out on chances to play sports, BHEA students take advantage of the myriad of opportunities to develop their athletic abilities and learn sportsmanship and teamwork.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.