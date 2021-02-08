Despite the ongoing pandemic and the closures it has necessitated, BHEA students are nonetheless continuing to find opportunities to enhance their leadership skills. Within BHEA, high school students are eligible to apply to join the Student Council. This group, composed of representatives from each high school class, helps the Enrichment Team in planning homeschool events, teen activities and community service occurrences.
Additionally, BHEA students with eligible grades and test scores are invited to apply for admission into the Honor Society, which has a leadership team that coordinates its events.
Other opportunities for leadership positions include troops with Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts of America and American Heritage Girls.
Church youth groups as well as speech and debate clubs often have teen leadership boards. Local children’s and teens’ theater groups also offer chances for leadership backstage.
The 4-H Club offers numerous openings for leadership. BHEA is home to two 4-H Clubs: Homespun Kids 4-H and Smoky Mountain 4-Hers, both of which are under the guidance of UT/TSU Extension. Outside of the homeschool groups, 4-H also has positions in Honor Club, the service arm of 4-H. Another 4-H opportunity for leadership is through the Healthy Living Tennessee program; Blount County’s two Healthy Living Ambassadors are representatives from the two homeschool 4-H Clubs.
BHEA students find many chances to work with others in positions of leadership in various clubs, groups and both formal and informal organizations, positioning them for a future of service.
