The COVID-19 pandemic is having a disruptive effect on all of our lives. School and socializing must now be digital, and the future is unknown. Blount Home Education Association (BHEA) is doing its best to get through and adapt to the new situation.
On March 25, the announcement went out, in accordance with Gov. Lee’s shelter in place orders, that all BHEA events in April are either canceled or indefinitely postponed and May events will be reassessed at a later date.
The cancellations includes spring events like field day and spring formal dance as well as Enrichment sessions for the rest of the semester. Graduation is still up in the air, but seniors are hopeful that they will be able to have a ceremony at a later date.
Ellie Rowe, a graduating senior, said about how these cancellations are affecting her, “As you can imagine, I’m very disappointed.
I had all these ideas about what this last semester and this summer would look like.
I wanted to hang out as much as I could with my fellow seniors before everyone went their separate ways.
Of course, I understand why it had to happen, but I’m still holding out hope that there will be a senior celebration replacement for prom.
But as for graduation, I’m crossing my fingers that we will be able to walk across the stage together.”
Even though social distancing has forced us to remain physically isolated, BHEA students are doing their best to keep up with their friends and their studies from afar. Students are using every means at their disposal to digitally hang out with their friends, from online multiplayer games to
virtual group watch parties.
Shelby Wiggins, a BHEA junior, said, “I’ve mainly been texting or FaceTiming friends.
“I’m trying to keep up face to face interactions since I don’t think any of us are getting much in-person contact outside of our houses.”
Shelby is also a dual enrollment student at Maryville College.
When asked about the transition to fully online learning, she said.
“Moving online has been pretty easy for me since my college classes already had us turn in everything online.”
While homeschoolers may be uniquely positioned to switch to virtual classes, it can still be hard for subjects like math and foreign languages.
With only a few more weeks until the end of the semester though, students can definitely pull through these strange circumstances and finish strong.
BHEA instructors are meeting the challenge of continuing their sessions using online platforms such as Zoom.
Holly Egan instructs art history and geology sessions for middle schoolers.
When asked about how she has modified her instruction to handle the new normal she said, “I teach three sessions of art history and a geology course.
“Doing these sessions online has definitely added some challenges, not even limited to just technical difficulties.
“Now that we can’t meet in person, I’ve just done my best to provide resources for project ideas each week and have told the students they can be creative and use the materials they already have at their houses. We do screen share a lot so we can all look at the art from the artists we’re studying together.
“It’s nice to still get to instruct and “see” my students’ faces each week.”
We are currently living through historic and trying times.
The COVID-19 pandemic touches every part of daily life right now. When everything is in flux and we know so little about what the future holds, it is hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel, but life still continues.
Your friends, loved ones, and community are still there for you, albeit in a virtual form. Despite our separation, we are all going through this together and we will come out of it together as well. Our lives will continue. When fall comes around, seniors will start their lives and eighth-graders will begin high school. The world may look different, but we will be there for each other to help adapt to the changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.