The school year is finishing with excitement. In May, we will have both kindergarten graduation and high school graduation.
At kindergarten graduation, families will celebrate the transition of 5- and 6-year-old children from primarily play-focused learning to more concentrated studies. We will also celebrate high school graduation where 27 students will receive their high school diplomas. During the BHEA ceremony, parents will present their students with diplomas signifying this exciting accomplishment. Students have completed their coursework and are ready to step into the next stage of their lives, which makes a celebration for all.
Many students actively participate in theatrical arts through ballet or drama. BHEA members supported fellow homeschool dancers at the “Little Mermaid,” presented by the Appalachian Ballet Company.
Dancing is a favorite pastime for middle and high school students. Students reviewed their dance steps for line and ballroom dancing at two separate evening classes. They are excited to use their quick, lively steps at the upcoming BHEA Spring Formal: “Evening Under the Stars.”
As the spring continues to bless us with blooming trees and flowers, members will visit the Knoxville Botanical Gardens for a fun, hands-on field trip. Adventurers will tour the grounds, learn about the history of the Howell Family Nursery, and utilize all senses to explore the Rose Garden, Secret Garden, and Bamboo Forest. A fun stop will be the Center for Urban Agriculture to visit the Every Child Outdoors vegetable garden and chickens.
This year saw the launch of the BHEA Academic Awards. The following BHEA High School Students received awards in April: Ethan Elder, Matthew Klepatz, Daniel Metcalf, Kayla Moore, Julia Smith, and Connor Winter. For more information about what awards each student won, check out our award winners on the BHEA website: www.bhea.net. Congratulations on these achievements.
Families are excited about the approaching Field Day. Field Day includes events such as relay races, sack races, baseball toss, 3-legged race, track and field events. Field Day is an activity for the whole family and great way to celebrate the end of a successful school year.
Activity is everywhere as the school year draws to a close. As the Blount Home Education Association kindergarten graduates and high school graduates make their way into their futures, we would like to remind them, in the words of B.B. King “The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.