The recent snowfall offered lots of pleasure, from beautiful landscapes to a winter playground for the children. Snow activities allowed families to change up the winter studies by observing animal tracks, weather patterns with NOAA or the National Weather Service and ice studies.
Colder, inclement weather makes some of us want to bundle up and stay indoors. This year, BHEA has added an official coordinator of events specifically for middle schoolers. Kaycie Smith, a BHEA mom of four, has taken on that volunteer role. The middle school children met recently to decorate Christmas cookies and will soon brighten up their day by getting together over an afternoon of board games.
Homeschoolers are eagerly studying spelling bee words in preparation for the big event. The spelling bee allows the student to share their skills with others. It is a beautiful opportunity to improve vocabulary, usage and develop great study habits.
Participants are preparing for the upcoming student art show. Blount Home Education Association celebrates talented elementary, middle, and high school students through a student art show. This annual exhibition provides the opportunity for students to have their artworks displayed and viewed by others.
Homeschooling can get challenging when you have multiple children. Not all children learn the same way or at the same speed and often, they have different interests and extracurricular activities. Homeschooling offers many parents the opportunity to help their children succeed in a personalized setting.
Austin Vyskocil, a tenth grader, and his brother Daniel, a ninth grader, study science, math and history together and find it beneficial. Their interests vary, which allows them to pursue individual activities. Austin has participated in the Dragons 148 Civil Air Patrol for six years. Austin enjoys the regiment and learning how to fly aircraft. Daniel enjoys acting and has performed in several theatre productions through Blount Home Education Association and Broadway Center for the Arts.
Although their interests vary, they support each other and celebrate their accomplishments. Daniel is one of the actors in Broadway Center for the Arts “Disney Descendants.” This show will be performed in early April.
The Beta Gamma chapter of the National Homeschool Honor Society leads an annual service project. This year it is a Mock ACT test for BHEA high school students. Officers of the chapter are President Daniel Metcalf, Vice-President Eden Carnes, Secretary Kayla Lammert, Treasurer Kenzie Harms and Service Leader Jackson Neilson. The chapter has 10 members as of the time of this writing.
Winter is a great time to plan to work indoors. BHEA families participate in various service projects individually and as a group. In the past, this has included food pantry services, KARM, local animal shelters and nursing home visits. Several families join with Everett Hills Hospitality on the Hill, which provides free meals to the community every week.
Senior Bailey Smith enjoys having the opportunity to provide meals and face-to-face interaction with guests. Her sister, Sarah, a tenth grader, relishes the chance to help others regularly and get to know the people that come in. Their family considers service an integral part of homeschooling. Students apply the service hours they earn toward advancement in Scout rank, club requirements or college and scholarship applications. Bailey is working on her American Heritage Girls Stars and Stripes Award through Troop 131.
