Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee will host a school-supply drive on Tuesday, Aug. 25, from noon to 7 p.m.
This year’s event will take place at BBBS-ETN’s Knoxville office (318 N. Gay St., Knoxville). In light of COVID-19, mentees and their parents will RSVP for a pick-up time slot in order to ensure that social distancing is possible.
In addition to receiving school supplies, families will have the opportunity to utilize drive-up Wi-Fi and to have a first look at BBBS-ETN’s Big Little Computer Lab and Family Resource Center, presented by Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation.
The event — which ensures marginalized youth in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee program are prepared for school — takes the place of BBBS-ETN’s annual Back to School Bash, which was canceled due to COVID-19.
School supplies, including notebooks, folders, hand sanitizers, disinfecting wipes, and more are still needed. Donation inquiries can be sent to Programs@TennesseeBig.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.