Author Bill Barbour has joined the Authors Guild of Tennessee.
He was born and raised in south-western Pennsylvania and says his hometown is still blue-collar at heart. He says his interest in writing about human nature and societies was definitely influenced by his childhood.
“My books are about people in different situations presented by the world, countries, governments, etc., with themes involving unique characters who face external oppression and ultimately, their struggle to prevail.”
Barbour and his wife moved from the Atlanta area to Tellico Village last year.
“My wife lived in Knoxville for 15 years before we met, and we love it here. I call it ‘Mid-West Miami’. Seems like half the people in Tennessee are from Illinois.”
Barbour says he writes with the hope that others will read and enjoy his work.
“In my late 20s I wrote several one-act plays that were performed at a small college. They were more experiments than anything else, but I converted one to a screenplay that was shown on cable TV in Oklahoma for a while. I also wrote an article that was published in an Air Force magazine and tried to make it interesting by using humor. It was a widely read periodical, but since Generals have no sense of humor, I decided to try another career.”
“The Wind” is Barbour’s debut historical fiction novel and is available exclusively on Amazon. A sequel is set to be released later this year. Barbour says upcoming books will be based on similar themes.
Reach Barbour at bill barbourwriter.com or via email at bill@billbarbour writer.com.
