Multi-Grammy Award winning recording artist, Bill Gaither and prominent Christian events producer, Premier Productions, have announced plans to bring the All Heaven & Nature Sing Christmas Tour to the Knoxville Coliseum on Thursday, Dec. 2, in Knoxville.
For nearly half a century, multi-Grammy and Dove Award winner, Bill Gaither has been a musical trailblazer. His reputation as a performer, songwriter and mentor for newly-discovered artists is known world-wide. His beloved series of Homecoming Series has consistently topped sales charts and attracted an ever-increasing audience.
For more than 25 years, Gaither has been bringing Christmas concert events each holiday season to cities nationwide, and many of those events have been promoted by Premier Productions. This will year be no exception as the legendary recording artist and Premier will present an exciting celebration, filled with the very best in Christian music, including Gaither’s own multi-award winning group, The Gaither Vocal Band.
The 2021 Christmas Celebration Tour will feature many of the songs included on the brand new All Heaven and Nature Sing Gaither Vocal Band release. The Gospel Music Hall of Fame members ring in the holidays with joyful harmonies and signature stylings.
The Gaither Vocal Band, featuring Gaither, Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith, will be joined on this season’s Christmas Tour by several talented musical guests. Throughout the evening these talented performers will share gospel classics, as well as new favorites, in addition to classic Christmas standards.
Taking the stage with Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band will be multi-talented singer/songwriter/speaker and former Vocal Band alumni Mark Lowry, as well as Gospel Music Hall of Fame members, The Nelons, popular female vocalists, Charlotte Ritchie and Ladye Love Smith and talented male vocalist, Gene McDonald.
Tickets for the 2021 All Heaven & Nature Sing Christmas Tour date in Knoxville are available now.
er.com or www.premier
