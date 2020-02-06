Bill Walker will be at the Blount County Community Library 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville on Saturday, Feb 8, to give a PowerPoint and actual presentation on Civil War medical theories and practice of medicine early to mid 1860s for the Cades Cove Preservation Association monthly meeting. Open to the public, this presentation starts at 10 a.m.
There is a special part of this presentation speaking about the direct connection between the Dolphin Tail books and movies to a particular event during the American Civil War. He will set up a table of actual and period articles from the Civil War era.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.