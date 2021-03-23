The community is invited to play Bingo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 17 at Martin Luther King Jr. Center, 209 E. Franklin St. in Alcoa. There will be prizes and opportunities to shop with local vendors.
Admission is free; cost to play is $1 per card or six cards for $5. For more information, contact Diana Hayes at 865-556-3955. Concessions will be provided by Christina Clark. Bring a friend and receive a free Bingo card.
