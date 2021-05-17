There are many exceptional parts of the William Blount Ninth Grade Academy, as proven by the reasons teachers are fond of this campus and the resources available.
In previous months, the William Blount woods and its outdoor classroom have been discussed. Lately, many classes are taking advantage of the resources this area has to offer. For instance, this month, many of the biology classes at the academy are going out into the woods to analyze biodiversity.
During the past few weeks, some of Ian Britton’s biology classes have gathered macroinvertebrates — also known as stream bugs — from the creek to identify using microscopes and afterwards release. This identification helps to determine the health of the creek based on what types of species are present.
A greater number of species that are more tolerant to pollution point to a lack of steam health while a greater number of more sensitive species points to a much healthier stream. Therefore, this analysis is very interesting and enlightening for students.
In addition, more virtual interviews were conducted lately, these being questions directed towards teachers. One question was: What’s the best part of teaching at the Ninth Grade Academy? Mike Johnson, who teaches computer applications, responded, “The best part of teaching at the Ninth Grade Academy, in my opinion, is a smaller number of students in the building. It gives me an opportunity to get to know many of the 9th graders each year. Also the faculty and administration I work with is top notch.”
Christopher Tabeling, a biology teacher, answered, “The best part about the Ninth Grade Academy is the smaller size of the school. It allows for the staff to get to know each other really well and I get to interact with the same students all year round.”
Another inquiry was: What made you want to become a teacher?
Johnson said, “I spent 15 years working in management and finance, I saw how young adults struggled to live within their means, pay bills and save for the future. I decided that I would go get my teaching certification and teach students how to do those things. Over the last 17 years I have taught many classes that I have been able to incorporate those skills into for the students.”
Tabeling replied, “There are a litany of reasons that I became a teacher but I think the most important is that I enjoy teaching students. I always enjoyed learning in school and love the feel of a classroom. Thus, the general consensus is that the smaller size of the academy campus makes it more enjoyable to teach at, and there are multiple interesting paths that lead to teaching.”
