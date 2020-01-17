The WordPlayers of Knoxville will tour the World Premiere production of “Jackie Robinson Steals Home” to schools, community colleges and churches during February. This one-act play by Peter Manos chronicles the life story and achievements of Jackie Robinson, who, in 1947, became the first African-American athlete to break the color barrier in Major League baseball. His ability to avoid conflict and simply perform to the best of his ability, despite struggling with an instinct to fight back, provided an example for everyone of how one can rise above negative circumstances with grace and humility.
Supported by an Arts Builds Communities Grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission, The WordPlayers’ 13th Annual Black History Show Tour will have 22 performances in 17 different venues across nine Tennessee counties. For more information about The WordPlayers and a list of the free, public performances, please see www.wordplayers.org or call 865-539-2490.
