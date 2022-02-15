The kitchen at Blount County Boys and Girls Club filled up quickly with teens on Monday afternoon, as most of them knew they were in for a real treat.
Not bags of Valentine candy or carryout pizza —these after-school program participants would be making their own sweet delights with the help of professional chefs.
For six years now, Blackberry Farm in Walland has brought its best chefs to the BCBGC location at Fort Craig in Maryville. They have done so at least every couple of months, said Executive Chef Sarah Steffan, who oversees the Dogwood restaurant at Blackberry Farm. COVID did put a damper on the partnership for several months, she said.
But at 4 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, it was back to business with these teens in the kitchen. They made Love Bugs using doughnut holes, strawberry lemonade muddy buddies and pizza. Assisting Steffan on this day was Executive Chef Cassidee Dabney from The Barn at Blackberry Farm along with line cook Grant Houghtalen, dining room manager Erin Grutzmacher, pastry chef Ben Yusko and sous chef Nick Werth.
Also on hand was Sarah Elder Chabot, vice president of marketing for Blackberry Farm. She said the relationship between the Blount County Boys and Girls Club and Blackberry Farm goes back almost a decade.
“We have been giving to the Boys and Girls Club since 2013,” she explained. The after-school program is one of the recipients of Blackberry Farm Foundation grants, that are awarded annually.
The amount given has varied over the years depending on need, Chabot said. She said the funds have been used to establish a garden at BCBGC and to replace some culinary equipment.
It’s been awesome to be able to give these grants, Chabot said, but to also have these hands-on moments with the students in the kitchen.
In addition to this club, the Blackberry Foundation has announced the other recipients of 2022 grants that total more than $170,000, all to organizations in Blount County. They are Great Smoky Mountains Institute of Tremont, Smoky Mountain Heritage Center, New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center, Pellissippi State of Blount County Culinary Center, Special Growers/Special Opps Inc., William Blount High School and Heritage High School Agriculture Department.
“We are privileged to be able to offer our support to these incredible programs and hardworking advocates in Blount County,” said Blackberry Proprietor Mary Celeste Bell in a press release. “We can see the lasting impact each of these organizations has on our community and we want the education, support and community wellbeing that they provide to be available for generations to come.”
The Blackberry family of brands has donated more than $2 million to local charities over the last decade, including the $174,000 for 2022.
Steffan said this bond between Blackberry Farm and BCBGC has provided these kids with fun, educational projects in the kitchen; some of them may decide to go into culinary arts, she said. Whether or not they do, it’s been a great time for both the visiting chefs and the students, she said, and something they will continue.
