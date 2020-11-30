This past month at Heritage Middle has been going pretty well, considering all that is going on. We are all having to move around and adapt to the changes we are still having to make, but everyone tries to have a positive attitude.
This month a student at our school as well as teachers are pitching in to help others in the community. Aleyah Smith, a seventh grader, is doing a blanket drive for the homeless. Her goal was to get 100 new or gently used blankets. Aleyah says, “It’s gotten so cold out and the homeless need something to keep them warm.” She is dropping them off in November and then she is doing it again in December.
All blankets were dropped off at HMS or Eagleton Elementary and all of the teachers pitched in to help. Student Council and BETA Club will be collecting toys for Toys for Tots. Students at our school can bring in any unwrapped toy and this will go on until Friday. Also, on Friday any students and staff can wear a hat during school if they bring in $1. All money raised will go towards Toys for Tots.
Also, Nov. 19-24 everyone did virtual learning due to low staff members. Breakfast and lunch was available to kids at the school as well during these days. Congratulations to Tim Stafford (tech teacher), Misty Perry (librarian) and Jared Smith (assistant principal) on their longevity recognition with Blount County Schools. They have been with BCS for 10 years and Greg Metcalf has been with BCS for 20 years. As well as Leigh Terry (sixth grade, social studies teacher) for 20 years of service to Blount County Schools.
Lastly, the girls soccer team won a championship on Nov. 4 against Bearden. Our basketball teams are getting up and running and so is baseball. In conclusion, sports are progressing and more events are taking place, all while taking precautions due to the virus.
