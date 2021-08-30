Medic Regional Blood Center will hold a replacement blood drive for teenager Alex Valdes from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Foothills Mall, 197 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville.
Alex was diagnosed with leukemia on July 28. He has had several blood transfusions at East Tennessee Children's Hospital. Mom Sarah Valdes said that for every blood donation received in Alex's name, the hospital will receive a credit; if donations exceed a certain number, he will benefit monetarily.
"I believe the blood drive is to bring awareness to the fact that blood donors save lives and I've learned that firsthand," Sarah said.
Donors on Wednesday will receive a free Medic gift and Texas Roadhouse appetizer coupon. Call 865-524-3074 to schedule an appointment.
