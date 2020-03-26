A community blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, in the parking lot of Springbrook Gym, Dalton Street, Alcoa. The mobile blood drive is being conducted by Medic Regional Blood Center with help from Rockford resident and volunteer Charles Jetter.
The blood drive, being called the Tornado Blood Drive, will accept donors who register in advance only. That can be done on Medic’s website, medicblood.org. Kristy Altman, director of communications and donor engagement, said Medic has seen 72 mobile drives canceled in recent days, for March and April dates. That has resulted in the loss of 2,196 blood products.
Donors on Saturday will receive a T-shirt and takeout barbecue meal. All blood donors must make appointments if they wish to donate at the four donor centers and on mobile blood drives, Altman said. Medic is also implementing the use of N95 masks out of an abundance of caution for collections staff. This is not a requirement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.