Blount BEneFITs, a local community health initiative team, is recognizing organizations and schools who offered health and wellness activities in 2019 in areas like good nutrition, physical activity, mental health and tobacco cessation. Award recipients will receive media recognition, as well as a plaque and outdoor sign to post that recognizes their organization. Award winners will also receive giveaways that can be used for their wellness programs.
The deadline to submit an application is April 17. For an award application or for more information on the Ready, Set, Move Awards program, visit http://blounthealth.org/.
