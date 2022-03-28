Blount BEneFITs, an action team of the Blount County Community Health Initiative, is seeking award nominations for the Ready, Set, Move Awards Program from local schools and organizations who are taking steps within their organizations to promote, contribute and enhance the quality of life through healthy lifestyle opportunities.
There are three levels of categories for businesses and schools. The categories for businesses are: Small (1 – 25 full-time employees), Medium (26 – 50) and Large (51-plus full-time employees). School categories are: Elementary (K-5), Intermediate/Middle (5 – 8), and High (9 – 12).
One Overall Winner and One Runner-Up will be selected from each sub-category. Overall winners will receive a plaque and an attractive awards sign to post outside of the facility, goodies from Dick’s Sporting Goods; media coverage will be given to recognize their efforts and an awards reception will be hosted. The runner-up recipients will receive a framed certificate, media coverage and an awards reception.
Organizations must complete the appropriate nomination form, which can be accessed electronically at https://blounthealth.org. A 250 word or less program description is required along with any support materials for the organizations program or efforts. The deadline for nominations is no later than April 22.
