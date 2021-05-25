Blount County 4-H Club has openings available for camp to be filled. If you are between fourth and eighth grade (as of January 1, 2021), 4-H camp is waiting for you. In addition, exclusively this year, 4-H camp will be open to rising fourth graders.
Contact James McMillion at jmcmilli@utk.edu or Amy Berger at aberger2@utk.edu or call to reach them at 865-982-6430 Ext 3 for specific camp details, including how to become a camper, a volunteer leader, or a sponsor. Visit the UT/TSU Extension Blount County website for more information and details on the 4-H program: https://blount.tennes
The 4-H Day Camp “Traveling Road Show” is set for July 13, at Springbrook Park in Alcoa. Campers will have a wide variety of opportunities to learn about fossil/gem digging, axe throwing, tie dying, gaga archery, wildlife and more.
Register before June 1, to receive the early bird special at $40. After June 1, registration will cost $50 and end July 1. Snack, lunch, and a souvenir T-shirt are included in the registration fee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.