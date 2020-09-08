The Blount County 4-H Poultry Show and Sale is slated for Saturday, Sept. 12, at the UT/TSU Extension Blount County Office located on the Blount County Operations Center campus. The address is 1219 McArthur Road, Maryville. Judging of the birds will be concluded by noon and the auction/sale will begin shortly thereafter. The bird lots will be auctioned to the highest bidder starting with the champion and reserve champion birds first.
Call the UT/TSU Extension Blount County Office at 982-6430 ext. 3, for more information. Attendees are asked to prepare to wear a mask when social distancing is unavoidable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.