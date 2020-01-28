Those who want a different way to exercise might want to skip the gym and come walk a dog. The Blount County Animal Center New Volunteer Orientation is Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 233 Currie Ave., Maryville. They are looking for people and families who can volunteer two hours one day per week, more if possible. Volunteers are needed to walk small and large dogs, play with the cats and kittens and help to clean. Thee is a huge need for big dog walkers on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. Come to orientation the first Saturday of each month, visit the Facebook Page “Friends of the Blount County Animal Center” or call 865-980-6244 for more information.

