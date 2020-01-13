On Thursday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m., the Blount County Bahá’í community will host a presentation on climate change and population expansion titled “More People, Worse Climate: An Existential Condition.” The event is free and open to the public and will be held in the Sharon Lawson Room at the Blount County Public Library, 508 N. Cusick Street, Maryville.
J. Terry Edwards will discuss the collision of a worsening climate and a dramatically increasing population and the effects on our planet and its inhabitants. He notes, “We are facing an existential crisis. We are at the nexus of world-wide events, mostly of our own cause, any one of which has the potential to completely change life on earth.”
In addition, Edwards plans to highlight steps that we can take individually and collectively to mitigate the crisis. These include efforts to practice sustainable living, reduce our carbon footprint, and examine new ways of living today. Our response, he notes, includes a fundamental challenge to live a spiritual life which can change the way we view ourselves, our fellow world citizens and our homethe planet on which we live and must protect.
